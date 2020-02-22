In the past, the Justice Democrats haven’t had any qualms about running with the Russia narrative when it’s being used against Trump:

However, after Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada Saturday, James Carville said that the Vermont senator’s frontrunner status is exactly what Putin wants. And suddenly the Russia explanation wasn’t to be taken seriously:

Wow, some Democrats sure don’t like how their own medicine tastes!


