The Nevada caucuses are taking place today, and according to some reports it’s not coming off with out a hitch or two… or three:

New: POLITICO has heard from multiple Democrats, campaigns on the ground that there is a shortage of volunteers at caucus sites Story is developing… 1/ — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Uh oh! Is it happening again?

NSDP party officials are telling campaign representatives that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs, per multiple sources on ground — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Per Dem source: “I'm at Spring Valley High School and a lot of the Nevada Dem Party volunteers did not show up. They are worried about the precinct chairs showing up as well.” — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Per source: Desert Oasis High School just announced that they don’t have the registrations or the early ballots yet. They are on the way. — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Not a good start here in Nevada. There are 2,099 precinct caucuses in 252 locations. That’s on top of sorting 75,000 early votes. Things will get confusing real fast. https://t.co/hq5bjNtk5F — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 22, 2020

Here’s the short version:

Could it be like Iowa all over again?

😂😂😂😂 time for the Iowa caucus 2.0? https://t.co/xaH0XoHNSC — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) February 22, 2020

It’s too early to tell but the Nevada caucuses don’t sound like they’re off to a fantastic start for the state Dems.

Things are going well. https://t.co/dbCSjCAhQl — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2020

If the Dems eff up Nevada after the chaos in Iowa, there should be mass resignations and all caucuses should be scrapped for good. Ridiculous. https://t.co/0EVIf6N2QI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 22, 2020

I don't want to hear a goddamned word about Russia until we can competently hold elections here. https://t.co/xB1WmYUy3V — Matt Lech (@MattLech) February 22, 2020

To be continued.