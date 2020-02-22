In the 2020 Democrat field, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running around fourth place, but as the tweet below proves, she’s already looking forward to the general election and debating President Trump. Adding to the assumption that she’ll be the nominee, Warren also predicts Trump might be too scared to debate her head-to-head:

I think there’s a 50/50 chance that Donald Trump looks at debating me and doesn’t even show up. He ain’t that brave. pic.twitter.com/5lGRZitTQw — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 22, 2020

She’s getting a little ahead of herself. First things first: