John Legend tweeted last month that he plans to vote for Elizabeth Warren in the California primary. The progressive senator is a proponent of Medicare for All:

We need to make sure that everyone has the full health care coverage they need—and that includes mental health care. #MedicareForAll makes certain that everyone has access to the health care they need. #CNNTownHall — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

According to Legend, what would people have to lose? He’s obviously skeptical that anybody actually loves their current plans:

Raise your hand if you LOVE your health insurance plan. I hear politicians say "don't take away these insurance plans that millions of people love" and I'm like who LOVES their health insurance plan? Genuinely curious. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2020

Wow, it feels like the country went through a similar debate in recent years:

Hey pal, talk to the guy who made that happen. pic.twitter.com/3fT7RJeOyY — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 21, 2020

I thought Obamacare fixed it? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 21, 2020

Legend sure has done his part to help sell Obamacare:

TODAY is the last day to #GetCovered! Go to http://t.co/lCEKAcQ83C now. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 31, 2014

A great holiday gift to yourself! Make sure you #GetCovered! https://t.co/ziuiP3lEqN — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 4, 2018

Our President wants to make sure you #GetCovered https://t.co/VyEJJUMW1F — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 10, 2018

Dems wondering why people aren’t buying what the Left’s selling might want to consider recent history:

I know a lot of people who lost the plans they loved while you were tweeting #GetCovered for the last person who fixed healthcare. https://t.co/EbwhNStayI — BT (@back_ttys) February 21, 2020

Do lefties not think anybody remembers?

My family loved our plan until Obamacare decided it was ‘too good’ aka a Cadillac plan and taxed it out of existence. What we have now isn’t nearly as good but it’s definitely better than govt. sponsored health care. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2020

I did. I don't anymore, thanks to Obama. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) February 21, 2020

I like mine. It was considerably more affordable before Obamacare. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 21, 2020

The “Affordable Care Act” continues to be the most ironically named piece of legislature ever signed into law.