John Legend tweeted last month that he plans to vote for Elizabeth Warren in the California primary. The progressive senator is a proponent of Medicare for All:

According to Legend, what would people have to lose? He’s obviously skeptical that anybody actually loves their current plans:

Wow, it feels like the country went through a similar debate in recent years:

Legend sure has done his part to help sell Obamacare:

Dems wondering why people aren’t buying what the Left’s selling might want to consider recent history:

Do lefties not think anybody remembers?

The “Affordable Care Act” continues to be the most ironically named piece of legislature ever signed into law.

