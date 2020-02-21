Senator Elizabeth Warren is running in about fourth place among the remaining Democrat presidential candidates, and she’s trying to gain some ground partly by going after Attorney General Bill Barr:

The “AG works for America not the president” appears to be a more recent rule for the Democrats:

Just recently Warren asked every Dem presidential candidate to pledge to use the Justice Department to go after Trump once he’s out of office:

Another day, another example of Democrat projection.

