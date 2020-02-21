Yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teased a “big announcement”:

And as promised, today she made the announcement. It’s a new PAC designed to promote far-Left candidates and get rid of any Democrats who aren’t sufficiently progressive/socialist:

Trending

Frank Luntz sees AOC’s new organization as being of great benefit… to Republicans:

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

AOC, who wants billionaires to pay for all the things, reaffirms that she doesn’t think billionaires ‘should exist’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCFrank LuntzRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez