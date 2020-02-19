On Monday, Barack Obama marked the anniversary of the Recovery Act — aka “stimulus” — that was signed into law in 2009. The former president used the occasion for an attempt to take credit for economic growth taking place over a decade later:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

And in spite of that alleged rousing economic success for which “Sheriff Joe” Biden had such a big hand in implementing, the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams noticed how much love the former veep is getting for his efforts:

my favorite part is reading about this stuff and then looking over to see that lifestyle brand Obama is doing exactly nothing to help out his drowning VP. https://t.co/32SGRYvsHc — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 19, 2020

*joe biden getting clubbed to death by a democratic socialist* Obama: hey everyone, here is my new playlist. i hope it moves your spirit as much as it moved mine. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 19, 2020

Apparently Obama appreciated Joe’s efforts, but not all that much.

Biden: “Help me! I’m drowning!” Obama: “Yeaaaaaahhhhh, I don’t wanna get wet though…” — The Nick (@TheBookOfNick) February 19, 2020

Pass the popcorn!