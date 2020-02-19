Wednesday night’s Democrat debate featured six candidates competing for the party’s nomination. Among those candidates was Michael Bloomberg, who hasn’t yet competed in a caucus or primary and has zero delegates. In spite of that, judging from the other candidates’ reactions, Bloomberg is considered a serious threat.

Criticism about the former NYC mayor’s wealth from Sanders led Bloomberg to fire back this way:

BLOOMBERG: "What a wonderful country we have! The most well-known socialist in the country is a millionaire with three houses." SANDERS: "Well I live in Washington." BLOOMBERG: "That's the problem."pic.twitter.com/bTWxnKVJFR — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) February 20, 2020

