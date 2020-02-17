As you might have seen and heard, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash that occured while he was in the lead just before the finish line at the Daytona 500:

After the crash, there was an eruption of concern for Newman as he was rushed to the local hospital’s trauma center. After a wait of what seemed like an eternity, NASCAR released a statement, and fortunately it contains great news:

That’s great to hear!

Miraculous. Prayers to Mr. Newman for a speedy recovery.

