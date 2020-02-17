As the remaining Democrat candidates for president continue to campaign ahead of primaries in Nevada and South Carolina, their pitches differ somewhat. Jane Sanders has been helping push her husband’s Medicare For All plan:

It’s become apparent that quite a divide exists within the Dem Party when it comes to M4A. Case-in-point: The reaction to that tweet from CNN analyst and former Clinton WH press secretary Joe Lockhart:

Trending

And speaking of differing opinions, some comments to Lockhart demonstrated just that:

There seems to be some disagreement on the Left over how to proceed. Pass the popcorn!

