As we told you yesterday, President Trump’s Air Force One flyover at the Daytona 500 which was soon followed by a lap around the track in the presidential limo sparked some predictable reaction from the media:

Politico’s political correspondent Tim Alberta tried to imagine how the Right would have reacted if Obama did something similar:

Trending

Hey, that’s a fair question, but it might have been far more telling to have seen what the media’s reaction would have been. Stephen Miller, aka @RedSteeze, helped out:

Bingo! At that point Alberta added this:

Does it?

So many “journalists” just don’t see what everybody else clearly noticed during the Obama years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamadaytona 500Donald TrumpThe Beast