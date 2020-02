Michael Bloomberg’s in the running for the Democrat nomination for president, but he hasn’t yet participated in any caucus or primary. However, one thing’s already become quite clear as it pertains to the media:

They are all carrying water for Bloomberg now. — Louie [BTC] (@LouPalumbo) February 15, 2020

Their arms must already be getting tired from carrying all that water, and Katie Couric helped show how it’s done while on Bill Maher’s HBO show: