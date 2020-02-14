During the Trump presidency there are many who seek therapy in any way possible. For some, that involves taking selfies while flipping the bird to Trump Tower, and for others it means getting on social media to share a claim about insulting members of the president’s family:

I can't stop laughing. How are these people even real? pic.twitter.com/byPNwcGDd7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. then weighed in on the claim this way:

They’re not. No one said anything to me on the street. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2020

Trump Jr. also added that if somebody said that to him, it wasn’t loud enough for him to hear:

Why do you lie? pic.twitter.com/K70TaJdk3B — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2020

The ratio is now strong with the tweet of the person who made the claim.

Things that absolutely never happened for $2000 aLEX https://t.co/5wmjdGqphQ — Jackie Moon (@MoronMoms) February 14, 2020