As you might be aware, some CNN reporters and hosts have a tendency to talk about Fox News to the point of obsession. Here are just three recent examples:

CNN’s Oliver Darcy seems upset Fox News cut to ‘The Five’ during impeachment hearing recess https://t.co/FBO3seAtBa

How dare they?! CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy can't believe Fox News continued covering 'Trump's trial as Pam Bondi attacked Hunter Biden' https://t.co/0tibC2pZsE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2020

All that obsessing from CNN has worked wonders… for Fox News’ ratings:

OUCH!

Keep up the good work, CNN. Maybe one of these days you’ll understand why, when you’re lecturing Fox about what they should cover, Fox ain’t listening to your advice. https://t.co/T340g62nmh — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 13, 2020

Not that they’re going to stop offering it.

Hey @CNN, and hey @brianstelter (who tried to tell Fox what to cover on their shows) what happened??? You came in 28th. 🤣😆🤣😆🤣 https://t.co/audPSuiis5 — Catherine ❤️'s Trump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Cat_Luvs_Trump) February 13, 2020

They’re getting so close.

