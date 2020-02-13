From the “climate change alarmism has come to this” department we find this doozy of a hot take that alone is enough to accelerate global warming:

Kim Jong Un dreamed of turning North Korea into a skiing paradise. Now those plans are melting away due to climate change. https://t.co/VY8kQnh9WT @climate pic.twitter.com/2YMUR1T6gB — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) February 13, 2020

HAHAHA! Oh wait, they’re serious?

Yes, we’re it not for climate change this homocidal cult leader of an impoverished pariah state would have totally nailed his plan to create a posh ski resort. https://t.co/1Npfr7KQ9O — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 13, 2020

If it weren't for climate change, North Korea would be a skiing… *squints at headline* *laughs out loud* …"paradise." https://t.co/n2RFclnXiq — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) February 13, 2020

Another day brings with it more evidence of the long, slow death of parody.

Are you guys auditioning for @TheOnion or @TheBabylonBee? Or are you just in competition now? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 13, 2020

Throw in CNN and the competition is fierce.

Winner in the category of “Most Ridiculously Contrived Story with the Goal of Advancing a Political Agenda” goes to….. pic.twitter.com/fDDx62gLg4 — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) February 13, 2020

Right. The reason North Korea is not doing so well is *checks notes* climate change. https://t.co/PTeuRh7mTj — Talia Katz (@TaliaGKatz) February 13, 2020

The word paradise used in the same sentence as North Korea equals, laughter! https://t.co/SSfV9urBkp — Leir.Wilson (@LeirWilson) February 13, 2020

"Climate change is ruining Kim Jong Un's dreams of paradise" is a weird way to make people sympathetic to your cause, but ok. https://t.co/aUEc7IQYgZ — Ric White (@ScoobyCheese) February 13, 2020

Truly Kim Jong Un is the victim here — Kid Ghastly owes taxes in Spain (@kidghastly) February 13, 2020

Hopefully one or more of the remaining Democrat candidates for president cite this story as more proof of the need for a Green New Deal.