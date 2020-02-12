It’s become clear ever since the president’s impeachment trial acquittal that the Trump administration will heavily focus on uncovering the origins of the Russia collusion hoax and many other narratives that developed over the last few years. All the while, Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account has been quite active. Here’s today’s example:

Trump is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant—now, to reward accomplices and go after witnesses who dared to speak against him. This should concern and anger us all. https://t.co/fJdWKpUJIt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

First of all, the lack of self-awareness and projection coming from Hillary Clinton remains at a stunning level:

I got angry when you helped create and push the Russia hoax, spread disinformation, and cheered along while Mueller investigated your political opponent — like a tyrant. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2020

The closer the Trump DOJ gets to finding out what really happened, the more vocal Clinton seems to get:

You sound nervous. How is the Clinton Foundation doing these days? Wonder why no one is donating anymore?!? — 🇮🇱Jon Bon Jolton🇺🇸 (@Jameski07) February 12, 2020

Sooooooomebody is getting nervous. 😂 Go Trump! — Berishnikov 🇺🇸 (@Berishnikov) February 12, 2020

Maybe just a little.

LOL at – "go after witnesses who dared to speak against him" – That's pretty rich considering you were Bill's Bimbo Eruptions Manager and slandered every woman he molested.#HillaryForPrison https://t.co/rkJE7ChCJp — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 12, 2020

I’m not angered at all, Hillary. I’m glad to FINALLY be seeing some fairness thanks to @realDonaldTrump & AG Barr. If ANYONE on the Right had done what YOU have done, we’d be under the jail by now. And Vindman, that snake shouldn’t be anywhere near the White House. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) February 12, 2020

Kinda like you did with Monica Hey?? https://t.co/8VcOKv8d02 — Warden4572 (@EdB4572) February 12, 2020

I mean, shut up already, lady. Self-awareness: think about it. https://t.co/qxgZCbSMcf — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 12, 2020

Lake of Awareness is off the charts. https://t.co/2ChVWeDYoc — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) February 12, 2020

Hillary breaks new ground with that on an almost daily basis.