Last week we told you about Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” and their rather shameless tribute to Nancy Pelosi. But this week the focus was back on Trump and an anagram of his name:

If you rearrange the letters in the name Donald Trump, here’s what you get. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vGddekBiD7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 12, 2020

If you can’t convict ’em on impeachment charges, mock ’em with anagrams!

Trump resigns because of this tweet. Right? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2020

“#ImpeachTrumpAgain” is currently trending, so maybe the Dems will include that anagram in the next batch of impeachment charges.

The most truly devastating play on Trump's name since John Oliver suggested everyone call him "Drumpf" https://t.co/rtnXrR7fxM — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 12, 2020

The left can't anagram — RudieCan'tFail (@GodAlcove) February 12, 2020

He will surely resign after this — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 12, 2020

GOT 'IM — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

Laziest Comedy On The Planet https://t.co/kMIy8jhvu4 — Florida Fool (@florida_fool) February 12, 2020

Don’t know how Trump ever recovers from this. Thank you for saving democracy. #hero #sarcasm https://t.co/vTTRfTOtRu — Travis (@GreatBelin) February 12, 2020

Well, that's it. They've finally killed off his chances of re-election. https://t.co/ULnaW1ah6G — Chad Wassing (@chadvector) February 12, 2020

Trump will never recover from this. https://t.co/F3xC3n0gWE — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 12, 2020

Slow comedy night? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) February 12, 2020

Apparently.