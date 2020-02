As you now know, Joe Biden’s performance in the New Hampshire primary was disappointing for him:

Early returns from New Hampshire predict a bad night for Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren; Andrew Yang to suspend campaign https://t.co/BeFiEgWPGv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 12, 2020

But that doesn’t mean that he’s about to embrace self-awareness, as evidenced by this doozy: