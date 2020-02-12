As we told you earlier, in light of Elizabeth Warren’s dismal showing in New Hampshire, she’s now throwing anything and everything at the wall of Resistance to see what sticks. Warren wants it known that if she’s elected president both Trump and Bill Barr will be investigated.

CNN analyst Susan Hennessey, who was good enough recently to provide everybody with “concrete steps” for ensuring Trump is defeated, is not on board with Warren on her latest pledge — or at least part of it:

Many on the anti-Trump Resistance side didn’t like hearing that take from Hennessey, and she elaborated:

Time will tell how much longer Warren’s going to be a candidate.

