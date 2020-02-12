As we told you earlier, in light of Elizabeth Warren’s dismal showing in New Hampshire, she’s now throwing anything and everything at the wall of Resistance to see what sticks. Warren wants it known that if she’s elected president both Trump and Bill Barr will be investigated.

CNN analyst Susan Hennessey, who was good enough recently to provide everybody with “concrete steps” for ensuring Trump is defeated, is not on board with Warren on her latest pledge — or at least part of it:

This Warren thread had me until this tweet. No! Stop. Do not do this. Presidential candidates should NOT be pledging to investigate Trump, or any political opponent or any other specific person, if elected. We need to restore norms of DOJ independence. This erodes them further. https://t.co/YKy0eVUCn6 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 12, 2020

Many on the anti-Trump Resistance side didn’t like hearing that take from Hennessey, and she elaborated:

Calling out corrosive politicization of DOJ? Yes. Demanding that Congress investigate and hold Barr & Trump accountable? Right there with you. Pledging to prioritize corruption enforcement if elected? Cool. Making it a campaign issue? SIGN ME UP FRIEND. But not this. Not ever. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 12, 2020

Time will tell how much longer Warren’s going to be a candidate.