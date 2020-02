Barack Obama has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in January of 2017, but occasionally he makes his presence known while also helping prove that he didn’t pay attention to his own rhetoric between 2008 and 2016. This week the former president tweeted a prime example:

It sure is:

Even if the methods are new, sowing the seeds of doubt, division, and discord to turn Americans against each other is an old trick. The antidote is citizenship: to get engaged, organized, mobilized, and to vote – on every level, in every election. https://t.co/yOvaCZYtrW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 11, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Yes it is an 'old trick' and one you mastered @BarackObama https://t.co/zSHfcCFLe6 — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) February 12, 2020

An old trick that you mastered. — St. Chad of Merica (@StChadOfMerica) February 12, 2020

He was an artist when it came to sowing division and discord.

"I want you to argue with them and get in their face" "They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them" "Punch back twice as hard" https://t.co/BSsfbYVUkD — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

The guy who went full blast against a plumber — a PLUMBER — doesn't like division and discord. https://t.co/BSsfbYVUkD — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

Obama’s self-unawareness is second to none on many days:

Montage: President Obama’s Contributions to Civility in Washington https://t.co/m3ZextrX5k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 12, 2020

Says the guy who organized and ran the truly dangerous disinformation campaign to deceive Americans about the #IranDeal Your minion @brhodes bragged about BSing the media to hide all the lies and deceptions Maybe sit this one out Buddy https://t.co/Y5PRmSEnhC — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 12, 2020

When is this person going to be questioned under oath about his illegal spying on @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/X0bm45PyRu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 12, 2020

From the one who legalized government propaganda. 🙄 https://t.co/nICs721iQW — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) February 11, 2020

Ever notice how everything they say they're afraid of being done was done by them already? https://t.co/LcZCHQVSHM — Rollin' Stoves (@RollinStoves) February 12, 2020

Funny how that works, right?