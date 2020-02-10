As we told you over the weekend, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna demanded that Twitter take down a video tweeted by President Trump featuring a Tuskegee Airman who was honored during the State of the Union and Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of the speech, which happened at the end of the address:

Count Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff among those who want social media platforms to take down the video:

The American people know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it is a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, sources of news for millions, do the same. https://t.co/OatHIOamsD — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

Andy Stone of Facebook communications (who, it’s worth mentioning, formerly worked for the DCCC and Democrats including Barbara Boxer) responded this way:

Sorry, are you suggesting the President didn't make those remarks and the Speaker didn't rip the speech? — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 7, 2020

Facebook’s begging for a strongly-worded letter from Pelosi’s office:

what planet are you living on? this is deceptively altered. take it down. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

The video’s still up, so obviously social media companies don’t agree that the video goes against terms of service.

The video makes the same point the White House made earlier this week.https://t.co/ytLsjEB3hY — John Sexton (@verumserum) February 7, 2020

Altered how? She said the speech was all lies and tore it up. The left fan-girled over it her tearing it up, and now you're saying what exactly? She didnt mean it? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 8, 2020

It looks like they’re saying they don’t want the video shown in other contexts because they demand it.

Regretting that little stunt now? — Mike DeKulak (@MikeDeKulak) February 8, 2020

Not that they’d ever admit that.