Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager and deputy chief of staff, Jim Messina, was thrilled in 2016 when Donald Trump won the Indiana primary, and he clearly thought Hillary Clinton would have the easiest time defeating him in the general:

Proof there is a God: I prayed every night for a year for Trump to win R primary. SHE EXISTS, and she made him win! Tx God. #Trump — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) May 4, 2016

For those who think maybe trump can become prez, read .@amyewalter today. Factors that helped in primary wont exist in general. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) February 25, 2016

Ive spent last decade of life obsessed w Electoral College & it's very hard to figure how Trump gets to 270 tomorrow. #AintGonnaHappen — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) November 7, 2016

Messina, who supported Hillary Clinton and in 2015 said it’s “her turn,” appears to be regretting what he hoped for and is expressing that with an incredibly tired talking point:

Jim Messina: The re-election of Donald Trump would pose an existential threat to the US and the worldhttps://t.co/AsNHP7ndbt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2020

Messina writes:

I believe that the re-election of Donald Trump would pose an existential threat to the US and the world. The next eight-and-a-half exhilarating, frustrating and exhausting months will determine the course of history.

This talking point is more worn out than a 20-year-old pair of hiking boots:

“The _____________ of Donald Trump poses an existential threat to the US & the World” https://t.co/vn5mCDpIjp — Pat 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@nikeman310) February 10, 2020

Somebody tell Messina that tax cuts and net neutrality have already killed off everybody, so he’s screaming into a void.

“Existential threat” is the Lefts favorite saying now 😂😂 — 🇺🇸Nikki🇺🇸 (@BlisszNikki) February 10, 2020

Yawn! — Made you look (@thematthew26) February 10, 2020

Riiiiight… But….#Socialism has NEVER been an existential threat to free republics… https://t.co/7c0sSWf16D — tas_#AlwaysAmerica (@tsalad) February 10, 2020

Nah! *Eye roll*