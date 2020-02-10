Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager and deputy chief of staff, Jim Messina, was thrilled in 2016 when Donald Trump won the Indiana primary, and he clearly thought Hillary Clinton would have the easiest time defeating him in the general:

Trending

Messina, who supported Hillary Clinton and in 2015 said it’s “her turn,” appears to be regretting what he hoped for and is expressing that with an incredibly tired talking point:

Messina writes:

I believe that the re-election of Donald Trump would pose an existential threat to the US and the world. The next eight-and-a-half exhilarating, frustrating and exhausting months will determine the course of history.

This talking point is more worn out than a 20-year-old pair of hiking boots:

Somebody tell Messina that tax cuts and net neutrality have already killed off everybody, so he’s screaming into a void.

Nah! *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJim Messina