Teen climate change activist was among many eco-activists who descended (in airplanes) on Davos, Switzerland last month to sound the alarm about the existential threat posed by the burning of fossil fuels:

And because the Left’s newest climate change hero hasn’t had media overexposure (cue eyeroll), there will soon be a TV series about her life:

From The Hill:

The BBC will produce a series about 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, the studio’s science unit announced Monday at its BBC Showcase trade show.

“The series will follow Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes,” the BBC said in a statement, as reported by The Wrap.

If she lectures Al Gore, Michael Bloomberg, some Democrats presidential candidates and other well-to-do alarmists about eco-hypocrisy, we might tune in. But that likely will NOT be the case:

It could be lucrative!

