As you know, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been at the forefront of the “Fight for $15” movement for quite a while:

Here is the truth: $7.25 an hour is not enough to live on. Workers deserve a living wage of at least $15 an hour. Women must have equal pay for equal work. CEOs should not be making 300x what their workers do. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 20, 2019

How can other Democrat candidates compete with that? Tom Steyer showed ’em how it’s done:

Tom Steyer pledges $22 minimum wage if elected https://t.co/QBedKhUXOv pic.twitter.com/rGYUeo8NhZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2020

Hey, why stop there?

Oh yeah? Well I pledge an $ELVENTY BILLION minimum wage if elected, so there. https://t.co/lvsF8a1rQH — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 10, 2020

Why not an annual salary of $100,000 for any job? Clowns. https://t.co/oMsqD6hAsM — Bryan Walker (@pacersbw) February 10, 2020

Do we hear $200,000?

Getting a little desperate? https://t.co/l0NodpE7Wb — Caleb Gott (@Gott_Caleb_3) February 10, 2020

Which will put small companies out of business. Is this his way of supporting corporations? — Annie O ⭐⭐⭐ (@AnnieOMalley63) February 10, 2020

Looking forward to the $40 chicken burger at Red Robin with kiosks to order and machines to slap it together and no more bottomless fries or broccoli. Thanks Tom! https://t.co/3hKVNnBSPg — Jeanne (@JEANNEinWa) February 10, 2020

Oh cool. So we'll likely be at 25% unemployment outside the top 20 or so cities huh? 🤨 https://t.co/UN3Kx0cARg — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) February 10, 2020

Annnnnd do I hear 23? 23! Do I hear 23! Yes, 23 by the scowling lady. Do I hear 24, 24? Come on, give me a 24! Yes, the self-absorbed man said 24. What about 25? Here, here, here, I need a 25!#MinimumWage https://t.co/MGX5rmmjWV — 😒 Matt (@OhioCampbell) February 10, 2020

At the debate Friday night, Steyer said that if the Democrats take down Trump it’ll have to be on the economy. Apparently he’d also be happy to take the economy down with him.