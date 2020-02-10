It sounds as if former DNC chair Donna Brazile thinks it’s time for the Dems to take the gloves off (as if they haven’t already in order to throw everything at the wall in order to see what sticks). Here’s why:

First of all, the story is classic New York Times:

Trending

Wow, that sounds a lot like the John Bolton report from the NY Times that Democrats (and Mitt Romney) wanted to use as justification to extend the impeachment trial. Meanwhile, Brazile was informed she should sit this one out:

Another day, another Dem is spotted projecting.

Just like when people disagree with Democrats en masse are accused of being Russian bots.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsDonna Brazilerepublicans