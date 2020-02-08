For some progressive Democrats, having to sit and listen to a Republican president rattle off a laundry list of positive economic news, see a Tuskeegee Airman honored, a military family reunited and Rush Limbaugh receive a Medal of Freedom was apparently too much to handle. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has described the harrowing experience of a Trump SOTU, and how she survived the ordeal with some help from Rep. Ilhan Omar:

"There was moments of triggering, and I kept holding your hand, and we intentionally sat next to each other to support each other."@RashidaTlaib said she had to hold hands with @IlhanMN for some "triggering moments" in @realDonaldTrump's #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/lktBlAUi1h — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2020

Apparently Trump’s SOTU speech was so triggering that Tlaib, Omar and some other Democrats left early.

If you are this emotionally unstable and in a position of power, you shouldn't be in Congress. Period. https://t.co/kWiCkOuIhP — 🇺🇸Kaden Kirtley🍝 (@K2pasta) February 8, 2020

Maybe too unstable for Congress? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) February 7, 2020

Maybe. No, wait — definitely.

It sounds like Tlaib’s just glad to have survived the evening.