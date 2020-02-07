MSNBC’s slogan is “Lean Forward,” and that is certainly fitting as long as it’s referring to doubling over in laughter or to do an epic facepalm:

.@KatyTurNBC worries about "gerrymandering" helping Republicans get elected to the SENATE, Washington Post's @pbump has to awkwardly correct her pic.twitter.com/Jyr37B9O8y — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) February 7, 2020

It’s always comforting to know that our firefighting media betters continue to be hard at work!

Really shooting for a higher seed in the next run of the @ComfortablySmug tourney — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 7, 2020

I legit can't stop watching this. So much cringe. https://t.co/8wwd9fKRD7 — Brittany (@bccover) February 7, 2020

And these are some of the people who take it upon themselves to explain the world to everybody else.

good lord https://t.co/F7zhylOoaV — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2020

I've had enough of Republicans moving state borders around all willy-nilly. https://t.co/iq5VUcPFFP — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) February 7, 2020

Didn't know redrawing state lines was an option. /s — ArdvarkMaster (@ArdvarkMaster) February 7, 2020

Our brave firefighters in the media must work to ensure that 4chan does not gerrymander the Senate. https://t.co/d597viKiPo — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 7, 2020

You can't quibble with these minor details when you're rushing into a fire. https://t.co/3wz3KGWs3k — Holden (@Holden114) February 7, 2020

Just wow.