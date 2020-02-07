MSNBC’s slogan is “Lean Forward,” and that is certainly fitting as long as it’s referring to doubling over in laughter or to do an epic facepalm:
.@KatyTurNBC worries about "gerrymandering" helping Republicans get elected to the SENATE, Washington Post's @pbump has to awkwardly correct her pic.twitter.com/Jyr37B9O8y
— Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) February 7, 2020
It’s always comforting to know that our firefighting media betters continue to be hard at work!
Really shooting for a higher seed in the next run of the @ComfortablySmug tourney
— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 7, 2020
I legit can't stop watching this. So much cringe. https://t.co/8wwd9fKRD7
— Brittany (@bccover) February 7, 2020
And these are some of the people who take it upon themselves to explain the world to everybody else.
https://t.co/8xT2rrpCEe https://t.co/8xT2rrpCEe
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 7, 2020
good lord https://t.co/F7zhylOoaV
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2020
I've had enough of Republicans moving state borders around all willy-nilly. https://t.co/iq5VUcPFFP
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) February 7, 2020
Didn't know redrawing state lines was an option. /s
— ArdvarkMaster (@ArdvarkMaster) February 7, 2020
Our brave firefighters in the media must work to ensure that 4chan does not gerrymander the Senate. https://t.co/d597viKiPo
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 7, 2020
You can't quibble with these minor details when you're rushing into a fire. https://t.co/3wz3KGWs3k
— Holden (@Holden114) February 7, 2020
Just wow.