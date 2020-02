As we told you earlier, good economic news in the January report capped off what “is arguably been the worst week in the history of the Democratic Party”:

Breaking: Employers added 225,000 jobs in January and the jobless rate was 3.6%, signs the U.S. labor market is positioned to fuel economic growth in 2020 https://t.co/hGUqpe5NDG — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 7, 2020

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas knows full well who should not be handed a copy of the report: