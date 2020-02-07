During his town hall on CNN last night, Pete Buttigieg’s Twitter account quoted the candidate. Check out this doozy:

Well isn’t that… something:

Trending

Fortunately, Buttigieg’s tweet is as meme-worthy as they come:

Jon Gabriel and others have come up with some ideas that Buttigieg might want to use at a later date, and they make at least as much sense as his original quote:

Thanks for providing all that inspiration, Mayor Pete!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pete Buttigieg