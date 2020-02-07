During his town hall on CNN last night, Pete Buttigieg’s Twitter account quoted the candidate. Check out this doozy:
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 7, 2020
Well isn’t that… something:
been staring at this for 10 minutes and I still don't know https://t.co/1spAUNzemz
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2020
Pete Buttigieg tweeting out a generic, narrated line that would close out an episode of Grey's Anatomy. https://t.co/G6sLj4IQhY
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 7, 2020
This is like an inspirational quote run through Google translate into mandarin and back again. https://t.co/ka42GJA6d5
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2020
Buttigieg is an unironically woke Jack Handey. https://t.co/5TxkW7f3Tp
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 7, 2020
The fact that @PeteButtigieg thinks this is profound disqualifies him. https://t.co/SJH7Q1nDhC
— Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 7, 2020
Maybe Pete's running to be president of LinkedIn.
— jon gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2020
People are making fun of this…but this is the kind of nonsensical blather that Obama used to say all the time.
AND IT WORKED. https://t.co/ScybBNssnx
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 7, 2020
Fortunately, Buttigieg’s tweet is as meme-worthy as they come:
Jon has got a thread going here – but look at this photo.
That's pure politician talk. Meaningless.
Who *doesn't* strive for best achievement? https://t.co/U9oX97pNZE
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 7, 2020
Jon Gabriel and others have come up with some ideas that Buttigieg might want to use at a later date, and they make at least as much sense as his original quote:
I'll add some. pic.twitter.com/goOO9qfqoi
— jon gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2020
— jon gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2020
— jon gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2020
“The edge of our liberty is the core approach that keeps buoyant all other boats.” https://t.co/yvaCjYnsrz
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2020
moisture is the essence of wetness https://t.co/pos9M2zi3M
— henno (@jrhennessy) February 7, 2020
To diversify our strength we must integrate outside the box thinking in agile synergy group production and value marketing. https://t.co/teH4a4tWKR
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 7, 2020
Alternate option. pic.twitter.com/7H07hKFO4r
— Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) February 7, 2020
Thanks for providing all that inspiration, Mayor Pete!