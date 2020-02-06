As Twitchy told you Thursday, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is in high spin mode after Politico reported turmoil in the candidate’s Nevada campaign:

On MSNBC with Chris Hayes, Warren accepted some of the responsibility, but couldn’t help but assign some blame elsewhere (Video by way of Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

That’s not unexpected, but still amazing.

It was extra special when Warren said she was fully accountable, except for it being partly the fault of America’s “legacy.”

That might be the best place to start.

The Dems are having a heck of a time:

And the week is far from over.

