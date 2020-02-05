We told you earlier that President Trump’s post-acquittal victory lap included going above and beyond the call of duty to further trigger liberals:

Donald Trump kicks off his post-acquittal victory lap by setting out to trigger the libs even harder https://t.co/BsHMuGjEoj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020

Among those back to relentlessly pursuing the bait was CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent Jim Acosta:

Acquitted and now back to his trolling that he will never leave office. https://t.co/FodXMpX4Ci — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 5, 2020

Acosta’s mouth must be incredibly sore after biting into the hook so many times in the last three-plus years. Jim should look on the bright side though: He might have about five more years to write a sequel to his “dangerous time to tell the truth in America” book.

Someone please frame this for me https://t.co/8DSXQaqJE7 — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) February 5, 2020

It’s definitely suitable for framing.

And you keep falling for it and taking the bait… — MusicManGA (@MusicManGA2) February 5, 2020

And we don’t expect that to end any time soon.