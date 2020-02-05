We told you earlier that President Trump’s post-acquittal victory lap included going above and beyond the call of duty to further trigger liberals:

Among those back to relentlessly pursuing the bait was CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent Jim Acosta:

Trending

Acosta’s mouth must be incredibly sore after biting into the hook so many times in the last three-plus years. Jim should look on the bright side though: He might have about five more years to write a sequel to his “dangerous time to tell the truth in America” book.

It’s definitely suitable for framing.

And we don’t expect that to end any time soon.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumpimpeachmentimpeachment acquittalJim Acostatwitter