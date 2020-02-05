At the end of President Trump’s State of the Union speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved that she could handle all of the disappointment of the last few days and weeks like a mature adult. Just kidding! She ripped up her copy of the SOTU speech in front of a national television audience.

It only took the New York Post two words and a picture to sum it up perfectly:

Nailed it!

Trending

Keep up the good work, Speaker Pelosi!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiSOTUState of the Union