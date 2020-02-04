As we told you Tuesday night at the end of President Trump’s State of the Union speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally shredded a copy of the president’s address:
WOW: Nancy Pelosi angrily ripping up copy of Trump’s SOTU speech is best evidence yet the ‘Democrats are losing’ https://t.co/vuH66JX90m
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020
Over the course of the entire speech, Democrats basically got owned, and Pelosi’s response only confirmed that.
Pelosi explained her actions this way:
PELOSI on why she ripped up speech “It was a courteous thing to do.” She added it was a “dirty speech.” #SOTU
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2020
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo
— Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020
“The alternatives”? And what might those have been?
When your party is crashing and burning in impeachment and an election, you throw a tantrum https://t.co/8tjB07B1i0
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 5, 2020
That’s certainly how it came across.
DIRTY (adj) — celebrating American heroes, creating more educational opportunities for all Americans, keeping our country and communities safe, and making progress together as one great nation. https://t.co/UcWD6SxvTI
— Lauren Blair Aronson (@laurenblair88) February 5, 2020
She's at that age where she's reverting to dumb teenage arguments.
In a few years, she'll be a complete toddler. https://t.co/j6lGrmDgqP
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 5, 2020
He's broken them. To pieces. Rubble. https://t.co/P4QBOzavMF
— Jeremy Bishop (@jb1002x) February 5, 2020
“Dirty speech.”:
Tuskegee 100 year old airman honored.
Kayla Mueller’s parents attending.
Scholarship for an African American 4th graders.
Bringing home a solider from Afghanistan. https://t.co/zjtNRJ27eK
— Beta O’Rourke (@BotKFBR392) February 5, 2020
The Democrat response (or lack thereof at some points) was unreal, even for the Democrats.
UPDATE:
This is rich… here’s how Pelosi’s spinning the evening:
Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020
Oh please.