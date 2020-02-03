As we told you earlier, the Democrat closing arguments have been something to behold. They’ve even gone as far as to cite Dumbledore (no, seriously), and Adam Schiff has made it abundantly clear he’s willing to throw anything and everything at the wall no matter how crazy in a desperate attempt to make anything stick.

Dan Bongino framed it all nicely:

Hearing the lying, conniving, late-term abortion supporting, police-state abusing Democrats wail about their love of “character,” “their faith,” & “the Founding Fathers”, is absolutely hilarious. You must be a real sucker if you’re buying this charade. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 3, 2020

Bongino then noted that Schiff and the Dem House impeachment managers’ argument(s) boil down to this:

Adam Schiff – We have proven our case! Also Adam Schiff – We need more witnesses because we haven’t proven our case. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 3, 2020

It’s almost as if the Dems don’t really have a case and they’re just hoping their hyperbole will be equated with actual wrongdoing.

And they’ll keep trying to conjure up a case for the next 4+ years. — Mo Irish (@davtra50) February 3, 2020

After the Senate votes to acquit is there any doubt that the Dems will be pressured to consider re-impeachment?