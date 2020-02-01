The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the two articles of impeachment in the middle of next week, possibly the day after President Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.

All the while we can expect Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep churning out as much BS about what happened as possible, and she’s again proven that her shovel can hold plenty:

First of all, what chutzpah!

The Democrats went above and beyond the call to turn impeachment into a total circus, and claims such as Pelosi’s are nothing short of total projection:

Also, could somebody remind Pelosi which senator actually tried to embarrass the Chief Justice?

Fact check: TRUE.

