The Senate is expected to take a final vote on the two articles of impeachment in the middle of next week, possibly the day after President Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.
All the while we can expect Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep churning out as much BS about what happened as possible, and she’s again proven that her shovel can hold plenty:
It is a sad day for America to see Senator McConnell humiliate the Chief Justice of the United States into presiding over a vote which rejected our nation’s judicial norms, precedents and institutions which uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 1, 2020