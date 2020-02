As we told you yesterday, the Senate voted against having witnesses at the impeachment trial:

'REJECTED': Senate votes 49-51 against calling new witnesses https://t.co/tIC3AvHrH6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 31, 2020

The vote means that there will be further debate where Senate Dems will have a chance to claim it’s the end of the Republic as we know it. However, by the middle of next week, the final vote will take place and the president is expected to be acquitted.