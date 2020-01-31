It’s looking increasingly like the Senate Democrats (and House impeachment managers) won’t be able to win over enough Republicans to extend the trial into a witness phase. But even if that happens, Democrats will continue to pursue any and all avenues to tarnish Trump ahead of the November election, and so will at least one self-described “conservative.” The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin has put forth a fresh strategy for Dems:

Just when you thought all this couldn’t get more desperate and sad:

And if the re-impeachment strategy doesn’t work, maybe the subsequent re-re-impeachment effort will succeed! *Eye roll*

Last week Rubin thanked God she was around to hear Schiff’s performance. But apparently it’s time to wish for a mistrial.

Fact check: TRUE.

Tags: Donald Trumphouse of representativesimpeachment trialJennifer RubinWashington Post