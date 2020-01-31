There are reports out of south Florida of arrests being made at Mar-a-Lago, and that police fired shots at a vehicle attempting to breach security:

FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they're aware of an incident at Mar-A-Lago and have agents responding to the scene. â€” Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: There is a heavy police presence near Mar-A-Lago, Pres. Trumpâ€™s Palm Beach resort, amid reports that a car tried to breach two security gates near the property. Pres. Trump is scheduled to head to Mar-A-Lago tonight. https://t.co/N3VDEStriK pic.twitter.com/E7WnUZ3Txw â€” CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 31, 2020

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) â€” Authorities fire shots at intruder vehicle outside Mar-a-Lago ahead of President Trump's arrival; 2 people in custody. â€” Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 31, 2020

Trump is traveling to Mar-a-Lago later today:

#BREAKING video: @BretBaier and @MarthaMacCallum just reported on Fox News that Palm Beach police are responding to what's been described as an incident of a possible gate-crasher pic.twitter.com/EJTqisQR2v â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 31, 2020

Incident at Mar-A-Lago main entrance, per Palm Beach County Sheriff: A black SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. Two people in custody. â€” Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: two female suspects now in custody after breaching two barricades near the winter white house Mar a lago on Palm Beach / pursued by FHP â€“ shots fired into the vehicle @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/t73iSxWJJZ â€” Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) January 31, 2020

Weâ€™ll update this story as more information becomes available.