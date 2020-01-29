As we told you earlier, Joe Biden has pledged to pick a running mate capable of being president, “because I’m an old guy.” But there’s also a tremendous upside to being “an old guy,” and that is the wisdom and experience that comes with age.
For example, people tend to learn some of the “best-kept secrets” during life’s long journey. Biden told an audience just that, but the rest remains a mystery:
Joe Biden starts to tell an Iowa audience "the best kept secret"…but forgets to say what it is. pic.twitter.com/wvwtyvwyIE
— Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 29, 2020
