As we told you earlier, Joe Biden has pledged to pick a running mate capable of being president, “because I’m an old guy.” But there’s also a tremendous upside to being “an old guy,” and that is the wisdom and experience that comes with age.

For example, people tend to learn some of the “best-kept secrets” during life’s long journey. Biden told an audience just that, but the rest remains a mystery:

Biden really proved what he said:

We’ll hand it to Joe on this one: He’s great at keeping secrets!

Joe sure likes to keep everybody in suspense!

