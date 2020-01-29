Next week, CNN will host two town halls with eight Democrats who are running for president, and Tulsi Gabbard isn’t one of them. In light of some recent polling, Gabbard would like an explanation from CNN:

Context: Tulsi Gabbard is polling higher in New Hampshire in the RCP average than Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick (who is barely polling at all). But wasn't invited and can't get an explanation or response as to why: https://t.co/JQTFpNF7e1 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 29, 2020

Asked about not being invited to the @CNN town halls next week in NH, @TulsiGabbard tells @foxnewspolitics "we received no explanation. I don't even think we've gotten a response to date about why they're excluding the first female combat veteran ever to run for president" #FITN pic.twitter.com/njxusUoXWt — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) January 28, 2020

From Real Clear Politics:

Will CNN answer Gabbard’s question?