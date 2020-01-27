The New York Times “bombshell” report about what “sources” told them was in a manuscript for John Bolton’s forthcoming book. Ever since that story broke, something magical happened:

Suddenly there’s a rush from the Left to defend the integrity of Bolton, and law professor Laurence Tribe — who many credit as the brainchild of Speaker Pelosi’s tactic to stall the articles of impeachment — is vouching for the integrity of Trump’s former national security adviser: