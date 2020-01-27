As you know, a New York Times story cited anonymous sources who claim to have seen the manuscript for John Bolton’s upcoming book, and that report has now fueled additional Democrat calls for witnesses at the impeachment trial. However, Bolton and his publisher are saying they had nothing to do with what the Times reported, and also managed to get in a little sales pitch while they were at it:

