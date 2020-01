It all started when an NPR reporter was barred from flying on the plane carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Mike Pompeo’s quarrel with NPR escalated after one of the radio network’s reporters was barred from flying on the Secretary of State's plane https://t.co/7jBiKIgDHV

From Politico:

Michele Kelemen, a veteran reporter for the network, was removed from the list of reporters allowed to fly with Pompeo on a trip to Eastern Europe, only days after the secretary reportedly exploded at another NPR reporter for asking questions about Ukraine. The State Department Correspondents’ Association swiftly condemned the move in a statement on Monday.

And with that, CNN’s Jim Acosta advised the reporter how to instead travel as if it’s decades ago and she’s following around the Grateful Dead on tour:

Buy some plane tickets and ask foreign governments for press credentials along Pompeo’s itinerary. That’s what I did when my press pass was seized and Trump went to France. Cover him anyway. https://t.co/Da1vP8quTC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2020

You won’t get into everything. But try and make them deny you access to official events. Document the process every step of the way. Our great team at CNN got me on the air from an event in Paris thanks to some help from the French government. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2020

Maybe that subject will spark a book sequel idea for CNN’s chief Resistance reporter.

Wow, Jim, way to show you don't care about climate change. Next thing you know you'll be going on day trips to LA with Stelter for beer. https://t.co/t8QG7hNsOV — BT (@back_ttys) January 28, 2020

SO stunning and brave. https://t.co/QjCgelIOCA — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 28, 2020

You should all be buying your own damn tickets. — Cornbread (@JerOHMee) January 28, 2020

