As we’ve told you before, the 2020 Academy Awards telecast next month will be hostless. On top of that, in order to go “green” to address climate change, the Oscars will also be “mostly” meatless:

The Academy Awards organizers say their goal is to be carbon neutral:

“For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

Anybody who pays attention to the lifestyles of many in Hollywood who like to sound the alarm about climate change and fossil fuels will be rolling their eyes at that claim.

while their limousines wait outside to pick them up and take them to their private jets.#sobrave https://t.co/rzxRLWA9Bl — Marcus Woolcott (@Gyropitus) January 27, 2020

Um, yeah, those things won’t be plant-based.

Also, the high-powered spotlights in front of the auditorium will be replaced by virtue signals. https://t.co/gcrXASSAUM — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 27, 2020

LOL!

All limousines to be replaced with rickshaws. https://t.co/2JWVjUwwrQ — 🇺🇸Night Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) January 27, 2020

I wonder if everyone is carpooling/using fuel efficient/hybrid/electric or mass transit to get there. — Vas Mountzouros (@HRHVAS) January 27, 2020

Here’s how the Academy could dramatically lower the carbon footprint of the event:

We could save a lot of energy by cancelling the whole thing — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) January 27, 2020

But viewers can, as usual, expect to hear a lecture or two about climate change from eco-hypocrites.