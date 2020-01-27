As we’ve told you before, the 2020 Academy Awards telecast next month will be hostless. On top of that, in order to go “green” to address climate change, the Oscars will also be “mostly” meatless:

The Academy Awards organizers say their goal is to be carbon neutral:

“For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

Anybody who pays attention to the lifestyles of many in Hollywood who like to sound the alarm about climate change and fossil fuels will be rolling their eyes at that claim.

Um, yeah, those things won’t be plant-based.

LOL!

Here’s how the Academy could dramatically lower the carbon footprint of the event:

But viewers can, as usual, expect to hear a lecture or two about climate change from eco-hypocrites.

