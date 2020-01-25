The effort from many on the Left to lift Rep. Adam Schiff up to “legendary” status has indeed been Herculean, and Sen. Chuck Schumer has been doing his share of the work. Get a load of this doozy:

Chuck Schumer compares Adam Schiff to Martin Luther King Jr.

pic.twitter.com/uRQzIfW5jM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 25, 2020

Just when you think Schumer can’t sink lower, he finds a new shovel and keeps on digging:

Imagine being the King family and hearing @SenSchumer compare MLK to a disgrace like @RepAdamSchiff . He owes them and all of America an apology. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) January 25, 2020

That should piss off everyone regardless of color. https://t.co/UJHbUllc25 — Thomas Payton (@ThomasP1775) January 25, 2020

Schumer’s nothing short of absolutely shameless.