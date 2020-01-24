As we told you earlier, ABC News got caught showing their hand — literally — when Jay Sekulow was speaking as the feed switched to George Stephanopolous making a “cut it” motion:

Dude, we SEE you! George Stephanopoulos gets caught trying to cut Jay Sekulow taking press questions OFF (watch) https://t.co/BUaLM8ctrf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 24, 2020

Not to be outdone, during the same impeachment trial coverage, ABC News’ legal analyst presented a defense of the Bidens that went like this: