Many politicians who are on the Left like to say they’re always fighting for the most helpless and voiceless among us — that is, unless the helpless and voiceless are unborn babies, then we get responses like this tweet from @BernieSanders during President Trump’s speech at the March for Life rally:
Abortion is health care.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2020
Statements like that never fail to send heads crashing to desks everywhere:
"Executions are social work." https://t.co/6EMOsptbRO
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 24, 2020
"Eugenics is health care." — Woodrow Wilson https://t.co/qmz6nX7RGP
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2020
Literally the opposite, healthcare saves lives, abortion is a medical procedure to end a developing life in utero
— Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) January 24, 2020
But that’s the reality of the situation, which Sanders obviously has no interest in grasping.
Mengele was a doctor https://t.co/LlqCaAE836
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) January 24, 2020
This is as stupid and contradictory as saying rape is consensual sex. https://t.co/mMLVEAEETt
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) January 24, 2020
Abortion is the killing of a baby. Ask any baby.
— ❄ Mitten ❄ (@MeInTheMitten) January 24, 2020
Under that logic, execution is law enforcement.
— Stuart – Limited Malarkey (@Morty_Fied) January 24, 2020
I don't think the babies see it that way. https://t.co/d81ZSInQGN
— BruceCole. (@Bru23Freedom) January 24, 2020
Definitely not for the baby
— leste (@onlymalarkey) January 24, 2020
Socialists love killing
— Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 24, 2020
Here’s a closing reminder from Katie Pavlich:
Take note. Bernie will take more of your hard earned money to fund abortion. https://t.co/2kGoaYPqbd
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 24, 2020