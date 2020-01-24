The Senate impeachment trial has been going on for much of the week, but last night Dem Rep. Ted Lieu decided it was time to unload with an ALL CAPS tweet, because those are so much more compelling, or something:

CAN WE PLEASE SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT. SOLICITING A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT TO HELP YOUR RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN IS A CRIME. IT IS ILLEGAL. PRISON IS ONE OF THE PUNISHMENTS. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 23, 2020

Right on cue, Dean Cain flew in with a harsh reality check:

STOP YELLING. He will be acquitted in the Senate, because the charges are a joke. Also, I'm voting for whoever is running against you. https://t.co/o5G5j0JlXY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 24, 2020

Well, there it is!

🤣🙌🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 24, 2020

Isn’t this exactly what Hillary did Ted?????? — linda lou (@lindalo15856970) January 24, 2020

Congressional Democrat self-awareness is a rare commodity.