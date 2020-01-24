Today is the final day for the Democrat House impeachment managers to present their case before the Senate (depending on the arguments for witnesses turns out). During Adam Schiff’s comments today, he made this statement about Trump:

Rep. Adam Schiff: "If a president can be so easily manipulated to disbelieve his own intelligence agencies, to accept the propaganda of the Kremlin, that is a threat to our national security—and this is just what has happened here." https://t.co/2wyMuOAnOg pic.twitter.com/1B0UUwbvrr — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2020

Schiff stepped on another rake with that one, as Katie Pavlich pointed out:

Schiff is making this argument 24 hours after the FISA court officially stated two of the warrants on Carter Page, pursued and justified by the intelligence community, were bogus. Incredible. https://t.co/PUbiZRRHLV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 24, 2020

LOL. Great timing there, Schiffty!

It's like we're living in the Twilight Zone. 😳 — RastaSez (@TkaBrake) January 24, 2020

Sure feels like it.