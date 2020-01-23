As we told you yesterday, Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she’s suing Hillary Clinton for defamation. Gabbard’s court filing includes this sentence that hits Hillary right where it hurts the most: “Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain.”

Gabbard released a statement this morning:

The story of the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton caused Washington Post columnist/CNN analyst Josh Rogin to serve up this reminder to those who have sent or might send donations to Gabbard’s campaign:

First off, the Clintons must be comforted to know that the media still has their backs:

But there’s always an element of unintended consequences with these kinds of things:

If anything, the media reaction could be helping out with the Gabbard campaign’s bottom line:

Here’s another assignment for the media firefighters, should they choose to accept it:

